The origins of the Extraordinary Christmas Raffle date back to the one that took place on December 18, 1812, “more because of the enthusiasm, popular feeling and proximity to those dates than because of the name itself”, which appeared for the first time 80 years later , in 1892.

Among the most significant data of the Extraordinary Christmas Draw 2024, State Lotteries and Betting (LAE) highlights that it will take place this December 22 through the traditional system, that is, one drum for numbers and another for prizes. The most important and popular draw lasts approximately four hours.

This one for 2024 consists of 193 series, each with 100,000 banknotes. The price of each complete number amounts to 38,600 euros, while the amount of each ticket is 200 euros, divided into tenths of 20 euros.

In this way, the total issuance in 2024 amounts to 3,860 million euros, of which 70 percent of the issuance is allocated to prizes, that is, a total of 2,702 million euros. Each series distributes 14 million euros in prizes and in total 29,536,720 prizes are distributed. The 100,000 numbers of the raffle tickets enter the large drum and the 1,807 prize balls enter the small drum.

Although this year more millions in prizes will be put at stake than in 2023, the amount of the same is maintained: the Christmas ‘Gordo’ or first prize, is 4,000,000 euros for the series (400,000 euros for the tenth); the second prize, 1,250,000 euros for the series (125,000 euros for the tenth); or the third, 500,000 euros for the series (50,000 euros for the tenth).

Along with these great prizes, the draw distributes two other fourth prizes of 200,000 euros to the series (20,000 euros to the tenth); eight fifths of 60,000 euros for the series (6,000 euros for the tenth); or 1,794 prizes of 1,000 euros for the series (100 euros for the tenth), among others.

In 1817 there were 497 Lottery administrations operating in Spain, of which 25 were located in the old town of Madrid and five in the urban center of Barcelona, ​​all of them being administered by men, except two, one in Barcelona and another in Murcia, run by men. women.