One of the key pieces in the defense of Atlético de Madrid and undisputed holder in Spain champion of Europe in 2024. The French footballer Robin Le Normand It has won, based on silent work, a place among the best centrals in Spain. Not only is he a guarantee player back, but he understands the game as few, with an impeccable ball outlet.

But Le Normand is much more than that: it is the example of a footballer who has had to win every minute he plays. He arrived at the Royal Society in 2016 since the French Ligue 2, practically as a stranger. He was 19 years old and landed in San Sebastián to perform a test before signing.

It started in the subsidiary, the Sanse, far from the spotlights and without any guarantee of success. It was in the 2018/19 season when he made the leap to the first team, although it was not until the arrival of Imanol Sheriff on the bench of Anoeta when he consolidated himself as an undisputed pillar in the rear Txuri-Urdin.

The origins of Le Normand

Born on November 11, 1996 in Pabu in French Brittany, Le Normand grew in a family environment deeply linked to sport. His father, Phillipe, was a football coach in Tréglamus, while his mother, Corinne, played basketball in Rennes’s anopity.









He was always a quiet and reserved child, focused on football from an early age. After taking his first steps in the modest lamballe, he went to Stade Brestois, where he climbed steps until he debuted in Ligue 2, although he only played a match with the first team. Nothing pointed to an international career.

Play with Spain, difficult decision

His progression in Real Sociedad led him to be summoned by the Spanish team, because French football did not finish opening the door. The decision was not easy for the young defense, because he had always dreamed of defending the colors of France. However, the central overbooking in the Deschamps selection closed any real possibility.

In this way, after obtaining Spanish nationality in May 2023, Le Normand was summoned by Luis de la Fuente to debut with the Red in the semifinal of the Nations League against Italy. And although the premiere was not easy – a penalty charted at ten minutes – Spain managed to impose itself and, days later, to conquer the title against Croatia.

In 2024, Le Normand started in the rear that led Spain to win its fourth Eurocup, forming a solid couple with Aymeric Laporte, another French central who ended up defending the colors of the red. His performance was outstanding throughout the tournament, embodying the perfect balance between defensive forcefulness and clarity at the ball out.

In Atlético de Madrid, which he reached in the summer of 2024, he has become one of the references of the Cholo Simeone team, although the injuries have caused his compatriot Lenglet to take away the ownership for now. In any case, his career is the reflection of a patient progression, cemented in effort and commitment. So surely it returns stronger than ever.