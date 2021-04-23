Horses are mentioned in the Noble Qur’an, in several verses, due to their importance, role and distinctive, effective, influential and beneficial for Arabs and Muslims, and our honorable and sincere Arab Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, said: “Horses are knotted in their good and righteous corners until the Day of Resurrection, and their people are suffering with them, so they wiped out their tips for them. With the blessing, and imitate it, and do not imitate it with strings. ” There is more than one noble hadith which recommended purebred Arabian horses, to breed, care for and preserve them from extinction.

The Arabs were interested in the Arab breeds of horses, and they were keen to take great care of them, and were known to preserve and care for them, and to know their offspring and their descendants … as a boat, a means of combat, trade, adornment and ignorance … and the poets flirted with them and were praised by the wise men, kings, princes, the upper class and their knights.

Although purebred Arabian horses are scarce, they are present in the history and festivals of sports and the authentic Arab heritage. The United Arab Emirates is one of the countries that preserved and honored the purebred Arabian horses, and took great care of them.

The French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte was leading his battles, wars and long conquests on the back of a purebred Arab horse that he obtained from Egypt during his campaign there in 1798, and he was called “Marengo”. This horse was wounded eight times in various battles and invasions, but he did not let his French knight down, nor did he knock him out of the saddle.

There are many strange stories about a horse’s intelligence, horsemanship, cleverness and alertness, and its characterization of pride, dignity, nose, loyalty, originality and glory. One of its characteristics is that it grieves and does not reveal, suffers and does not break .. Therefore, when the leg of a purebred horse is broken, it is not forced. Rather, the bullet of mercy is fired upon him in honor of him, so that he is not insulted and tormented in his life, while he is lame and humiliated.

It is said that in the past, the Arabs, if purebred and hybrid Arabian horses multiplied, they would leave them without food or drink for a long time in their yard, then beat them severely before returning them to their stall, then they weaned them from the desired fodder after severe hunger, so the hybrid horses would run and eat fodder All quickly, greedily and indifferently, forgetting the hurt and insult she was subjected to from the owner of the stable or stall. As for the purebred and non-hybrid Arabian horses, they descend and take their place away from the crowded herd of hybrid horses that attack and eat the fodder. Purebred Arabian horses refuse to eat fodder after insulting them, despite their hunger and need for food!

I market this talk and relate it to the situation of the Arabs today, and what is happening in their world in terms of rupture and fragmentation, where the purebred mixed with the hybrids, the things between black and white were lost, the barbed mixed with the nibble, the chaff with the chaff, the good with the bad, the honest with the thief, the liar with the honest, the noble with the wicked, and the patriot with the traitor. It is no longer possible to distinguish between whom and from. It is the era of the new world order, the confused and hybrid world of modernity, and the rapidly developing digital technology in the era of blurring and lack of clarity of vision, in this complex intertwined time, in which mankind has become mourning for the beautiful time when all things were in their original nature and instinct, while today Arabian horses are few and far between. The purebreds became rare, as many of their purebred horsemen were also absent .. At the same time, there were many imported hybrid horses that ate all kinds of pasture and fodder, as for the rare purebred Arabians who died as trees die standing!

* Saudi writer

3298346

Retouched

Checked In

used 1 Time

1324 x 787

843.49KB

Caption

Descripti