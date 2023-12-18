The actor who voiced the character of Max Payne he sadly passed away at the age of just 65 after fighting a long and exhausting battle against cancer.

He was called James McCaffrey and was best known in the industry for being the voice of the caustic cop by Remedy of which every gamer has an indelible memory: Max Payne.

A rep for the star said James he died this Sunday, surrounded by friends and family. He had been diagnosed with a multiple myeloma (a tumor of the cells) and ultimately failed to survive his illness.

His career is known for having lent the voice to Max Payne (which includes 3 chapters) but his CV it went way beyond that. Also passing through different ones TV series with roles in shows with great commercial success among which we see: Rescue me, Revenge, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit And Suits.

And in addition to the roles mentioned above in televisionJames McCaffrey didn't miss out either cinema. Playing roles in films such as: The truth about dogs and cats, The big shot, A gifted man And American Splendor.

When he dies, James unfortunately also leaves behind his wife Rochelle Bostrom and his daughter Tiernan.