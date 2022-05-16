This year it seems that no one wanted to miss the great musical event of the year that is the Eurovision Song Contest. Chanel’s bet resonated since the previous weeks as one of the favorites, a prognosis that ended up being fulfilled with the historic third place achieved for Spain. The gala held in Turin flooded the conversations on social networks, but also on the streets. And, to continue, fueling the milestone achieved, Netflix did not want to miss the appointment. The ‘streaming’ platform has surprised fans with a video that mixes one of its most famous products, ‘The Squid Game’, with various protagonists of Eurovision history in Spain.

The short of just over five minutes has Chanel herself as the main protagonist of the edition, accompanied by other Eurovision characters who have been representatives or candidates at some point. The networks have applauded the video, which has gone viral on networks from the moment it was published. Netflix has presented it like this: “Over the years, many contestants were left at the gates of Eurovision and only one was ‘ready’ to pass the game.”

Chanel is the first figure to appear, accompanied by Inés Hernand, one of the presenters of the Benidorm Fest, who served as a pre-selection and from which Chanel’s candidacy came, not without controversy. Later, following the story of ‘The Squid Game’, Chanel appears in one of the scenes of the most successful Netflix series, along with other contestants: Sonia (from Sonia and Selena), Mireia (a candidate who tried several times ), the Murcian Xuso Jones and Raúl.

Pulling irony and humor, all of them speak with expressions known to everyone, because they are already part of the Eurovision history of Spain, such as ‘Ay mama’, pronounced by Chanel in homage to Rigoberta Bandini (the famous giant breast in the shape of piggy bank). Thus, the characters pass tests, in which Melody and Marta Sango, other singers who were candidates, also participate, until they reach the skipping test. Chanel wins thanks to her choreography from ‘Slomo’.