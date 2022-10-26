Despite how much the public loves The Witcher III: Wild HuntIt seems that not many have had the opportunity to experience the first two installments in the series. Fortunately, this will change in the future, since a remake of the original of The Witcher of 2007 is already under development.

Some time ago, CD Projekt Red shared an extensive list of their future projects, and one of these was Canis Majoris, which was mentioned as a project related to this series. Well, through a statement, it has been confirmed that Fool’s Theory, a Polish studio made up of ex-developers who worked on The Witcher games, is in charge of this remake, which will use the Unreal Engine 5. Adam Badowski, Studio Director at CD Projekt Red, had this to say:

“The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD PROJEKT RED. It was the first game we did, and it was a great moment for us then. Coming back to this place and remaking the game for the next generation of players to experience feels just as big, if not bigger. Collaborating with Fool’s Theory on the project is just as exciting, as some of the people there have previously been involved with The Witcher games. They know the source material well, they know how long players have been waiting to see the remake happen, and they know how to create amazing and ambitious games. And while it will be some time before we’re ready to share more about the game and the game, I know it will be worth the wait.”

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no more information about this project. Currently, it is unknown when it will be available, and considering that this development is at an early stage at the moment, it will be some time before CD Projekt Red manages to share more information about it.

In related topics, there is already a release window for The Witcher 4. Similarly, students create a scale map of the world of The Witcher.

Editor’s note:

This is great news. The first The Witcher it only came to PC, so this remake will be a first for many. Along with this, he hoped that The Witcher 2 get a similar treatment, or at least a remaster, as the sequel has only come to PC and Xbox consoles.

Via: CD Projekt Red