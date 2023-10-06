Julio Cortázar was 37 years old, had a lonely life as a provincial professor and had three books published with little success in Buenos Aires when he moved to Paris permanently. It was November 1951. Juan Domingo Perón had just swept the elections in Argentina and Bestiary, the first book that the writer signed with his real name, had barely sold any copies. There were two years until he would marry his former executor, Aurora Bernárdez, at least five before he would begin to show interest in the Cuban revolution and more than a decade before the publication of Hopscotch and the boom Latin American. But Cortázar wrote that part of his work that made him famous. Already installed in France, in 1952, he told a friend from Argentina in a letter: “Some new bugs called cronopios have been born to me.”

A decade later, Cortazar published Stories of Cronopios and Famas. A collection of short essays about daily life, playful instruction manuals for crying, attending a wake or climbing a staircase, which included the very brief stories starring the cronopios, those idealistic, sensitive and disordered creatures who became their most iconic characters. dear ones. These texts have added new brothers this week. In the house of a Uruguayan collector who died in 2019, his son found a first typewritten edition of the book: 46 short stories typed by Cortázar to be sent to a friend in Buenos Aires. Of them, 35 had already been published in the official 1962 edition, almost without variants, and another four appeared in magazines of the time. Seven remained unpublished buried between boxes. After a year under the analysis of experts, the typescript will be auctioned on October 12 in Montevideo, in an alliance between the auction houses Zorrilla, from that city, and Hilario, from Buenos Aires.

The owner has asked to remain anonymous – according to auction houses his father was an unknown collector – and only the titles are known about the unpublished texts. They will probably go through a long negotiation process with the heirs of Aurora Bernárdez, Cortázar’s last executor, if the next owner intends to see them published. Meanwhile, the texts “Inventory”, “Letter from one fame to another fame”, “Automatic butterflies”, “Travel and dreams”, “Tiny unicorn”, “Mirror rage” and “King of the sea”, will continue being unknown, least of all to their next owner. The folder with 60 sheets of single-sided writing will be sold at a base price of $12,000.

The preservation box of the typescript that was manufactured for the auction in Montevideo. Zorrilla Auctions

“They are texts in poetic prose, with a philosophical background, like sociological etchings, always with humor and a certain amount of tenderness. The texts that were pruned in all subsequent editions follow that same line,” the antiquarian bookseller and researcher describes them. Lucio Aquilanti, bibliographer of Cortázar and one of the greatest experts on his work, in conversation with EL PAÍS. Aquilanti is one of the few people who has had access to the unpublished ones. Almost a year ago, the family of the deceased collector contacted him to confirm the possibility that that folder with old papers that they were about to throw away had been typewritten by one of the most important authors of the Río de La Plata. Aquilanti compared the typescript with others in his personal collection, which is held by the Argentine National Library. The typography and hand corrections coincide, as does the machine with which Cortazar wrote at that time. At least four letters sent to friends in Buenos Aires between June and December 1952 reinforce the legitimacy of the papers.

“You already know my cronopios. I am copying, and I will send you, Stories of Cronopios and Famas”, he wrote on September 20 of that year to the poet and painter Eduardo Jonquiéres. Three months later, on December 19, he complained about the silence of those who had received the typescript in another letter to Jonquiéres: “Didn’t Baudi happen to you? [el editor y escritor Luis María Baudizzone] my little cronopios, my fame and hopes? I want you to read them because they are very charming, very sad and very touching. “I am very happy with those exercises, but I am afraid that Baudi found them horrendous, judging by his ominous silence.” The letters have been published by Aquilanti in an article in which he describes his research and concludes: “I can affirm without a doubt that it is an original by the author, typewritten, of extraordinary significance.”

The year-long investigation has traced the origin of the typescripts on the Royal typewriter that Cortázar used to at least 1966, when Aurora Bernárdez bought an Olivetti Letera 32, but has not uncovered the mystery of how it ended up in the hands of a reserved Uruguayan collector.

The typescript of 1952. Zorrilla Auctions

“Literary circulation in the La Plata River has been continuous since the viceregal era. For the authors themselves, for their exiles, their affinities, their friendships or academic relationships. And also for collecting itself,” says Roberto Vega, owner of the Hilario bookstore and auction house. “Somehow, this is left in the ownership of a family. The man, before dying, had told them that he had an important original, without specifying the author,” says Vega. “They deduced that it was from Borges, but he did not appear. The man had a lot of material distributed in libraries and boxes. And at the bottom of one of the boxes, one of those that you think goes to the trash or for donation, was this folder. “It could well have ended up in a container… but some cronopio intervened so that the owner’s son could find it.”

“From some authors, perhaps in quotes, it is fairly common to find unpublished material,” says Vega. “Not from Cortazar. It is a true literary discovery.” Both Vega and Aquilanti hope that the Argentine National Library, or some national institution open to the public, has the agility to obtain the typescript. Aquilanti does not doubt the importance of the text returning to the city where Cortázar could not settle again after his exile. “Although Borges has written a lot about Buenos Aires and will always be our great literary reference of all time, this city is and will continue to be chronopia,” he says. “Here people read much more Cortázar than Borges. I have no doubt of that. Furthermore, it is demonstrated in sales in bookstores. I think we admire Borges more than we love him, and we love Cortazar as much as we admire him. Cortázar is in the monuments, in the graffiti, in the t-shirts of young and old.”

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in the region.