Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was one of the most striking titles of E3 2021, presenting a sensational trailer that let us see how good this title looks so far. Due to the success of the original installment, the developer team had to triple its size, precisely to meet the expectations that fans have of the sequel.

In an interview with Multiplayer.it, Davide Soliani, creative director of Sparks of Hope, and Cristina Nava, production company, they talked about what we can expect from this new game. Interestingly, the conversation revealed that to “meet expectations,” the original team that worked on the first title now has more than 300 employees, up from about 100 initially.

This interview also covered the topic of Sparks of Hope’s new camera system, as well as level design. According to Nava:

“Worlds are no longer simple corridors like exploring Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle between battles. Nor is it an open world, we want to highlight this, however on each planet you can move freely. “

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is slated to premiere in 2022 for Nintendo Switch.

Fountain: Multiplayer.it