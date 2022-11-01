The franchise of Saw It is one of the most popular in the world of cinema, and that is due in large part to the iconic characters such as Jigsaw himself who was present in the first filming. However, in the most recent ones the total absence of him has been noticed, so the production has noticed this and they have already given good news to all the fans.

For this reason, it was confirmed that Tobin BelHe’s officially back in the newest movie, so we’ll be seeing him again. John Kramer make an appearance to put people in the craziest survival challenges. It is not more than to comment that the production has not yet started, but there are practically two days left before they start working.

The upcoming film was originally thought to be a sequel and was announced earlier this year with the director of Saw 6 Y Saw: The Final Chapter, Kevin Greutert, to the head. Although now that the circumstances have changed, some wonder if it will be some kind of prequel, or if they will have the villain back through something related to the script.

This is what the producers of Saw, Mark Burg Y pray koules Regarding the return of the actor:

What a thrill to meet with Tobin. His performance as John Kramer is part of the magic that made this franchise such a phenomenon and his character is an active part of this movie.

The premiere is planned to take place on October 27, 2023.

Via: IGN

Publisher’s note: Saw’s magic was already fading over time, but now with the original actor back, it may be worth going to theatrical screenings.