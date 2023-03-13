When Oscar night started, it was thought that a film was going to sweep its 95th edition. It has not been one but two tapes that have dominated the big Hollywood evening from start to finish. Everything at once everywhere has culminated a journey that has taken her from the alternative festival South by Southwest to become an audience phenomenon that has won seven statuettes out of 11 nominations. This places it on the same level as classics like The bridge over the River Kwai, lawrence of arabia, patton and The hit. Among the seven were, in addition to best film, the director and best actress awards: the Malaysian Michelle Yeoh has become the second non-white woman to win the Oscar. the german No news at the fronta film adaptation of the anti-militarist classic by Erich Maria Remarque, has surprised by winning four awards.

The night soon made it clear that Everything at once everywhere I was going to succeed. The second and third prizes of the gala went to the supporting actors of this science fiction film. He, Ke Huy Quan, started out as a child actor who achieved fame by appearing in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and the goonies, but whose career was cut short by the difficulty of finding good roles for an Asian. She, Jamie Lee Curtis, daughter of two Hollywood legends, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, has decades of experience. After 45 years running from the psychopath of the horror series Halloween, Curtis achieved his first nomination and recognition from his peers. “To the hundreds of thousands of people who have seen my horror movies, today we have won an Oscar. To my parents, who were nominated in different categories, today we have won an Oscar,” said an emotional Curtis, 64.

Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser and Jamie Lee Curtis pose with their top performers statuettes. Photo: MIKE BLAKE (REUTERS)

If there were doubts that this was the comeback ceremony, these were already cleared from the start of the gala with one of the presenter’s first jokes, comedian Jimmy Kimmel. He recalled that two actors from the california man, a 1992 film trashed by critics (it has 15% on Rotten Tomatoes), were Oscar nominees 30 years later, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan. Both have won. Fraser was in that decade one of the most present faces in light comedies, but this Sunday he has erased that past to collect his first Oscar for his leading role in The whale, a play made into a film by Darren Aronofsky. “I started in this 30 years ago, but I had an ease that I didn’t appreciate until I stopped. Thank you for this indulgence,” Fraser said. His triumph also underscores the success of the A24 studio, the same one that produced Everything at once everywhere. “I’m going to have to look for a job after this,” the actor joked minutes later in the press room.

The American dream

“Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up. Please keep dreaming,” said Quan, born in Saigon in 1971. Tonight he recalled those origins in one of his most moving speeches. “My journey started on a boat, I lived in a refugee camp for a year and somehow ended up here on the biggest stage in Hollywood. They say that stories like this only happen in movies. I can’t believe this is happening to me. This is the American dream, ”he said through tears.

Said without hint of nostalgia, the Oscars are no longer what they used to be. The ceremony has made it clear that the industry has opened up to generational changes. “This is historic,” said Michelle Yeoh, who has become the first Asian to win the best actress category and the second non-white person to do so since Halle Berry won it for Monster’s Ball. Berry presented her award tonight. “Ladies, don’t let anyone tell you that his prime is over,” joked Yeoh, 60, who saw his career take off in Hong Kong martial arts cinema. When he arrived in the United States, to join a James Bond delivery, The tomorrow Never Die (1997), found that the opportunities were scarce. Many consider that today she compensates an injustice, since she was not nominated for her performance in Tiger and dragon.

Yeoh wasn’t the only Asian to win: MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose won best song with Naatu Naatu, of the three-hour long Indian epic RRR. It is the first theme from that Asian country to win in the category. And she did it in one where Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Diane Warren and David Byrne, the leader of Talking Heads. Precisely the musical number of the Indian production was the most applauded of the night.

Brendan Fraser, in his acceptance speech after receiving the Oscar for best actor. Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Steven Spielberg spent the night without getting up from his chair, watching his most personal film, The Fabelmans, it left empty. The directing award went to a duo, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), two Boston schoolmates who began their careers making music videos. “You are our heroes. This is very strange,” said Kwan, 35, after beating out the other four nominees. Among them the father of ET., who today sought to tie Frank Capra and Billy Wilder. Everything at once everywhere today has as many Oscars as schindler’s list.

The Daniels won the award for best original screenplay while Sarah Polley won in the category of screenplay adapted by They speak. “My impostor syndrome is at its peak,” joked Kwan, the son of Taiwanese immigrants, as he tried to find words after receiving his first award of the night. He and Scheinert become the first duo to win a directing award since 2007, when brothers Joel and Ethan Coen (No country for old men), another couple with plenty of eccentricity and who are also known for their overflowing cinema.

And speaking of Oscar-winning directors, the Mexican Guillermo del Toro won his third statuette tonight thanks to his most personal version of pinocchio, produced by netflix.

The ceremony had a political moment with the triumph of Navalny in the documentary category. Canadian Daniel Roher’s tape captures the persecution, including poisoning, of Vladimir Putin’s opponent. “My husband is in prison for telling the truth, for defending democracy. I dream of the day when you are free and our country is free,” Yulia Navalnaya, the politician’s wife, who has been in solitary confinement for more than 750 days, said on stage. Roher used the platform to say that there is no need to fear standing up against dictators and tyrants. The American Academy, however, refused for the second consecutive year to include a message from the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelensky, at the ceremony after a year of war. The president, on the other hand, was able to address the audience at the Golden Globes and at the Berlin festival, but polls in the United States now show that support for the Ukrainian troops is beginning to weaken.

Germany won big with its first film adaptation of Remarque’s novel, published in 1929. By the following year, Hollywood had already brought it to the screen. Lewis Milestone’s film, which had the same title, No news at the front, won the third edition of the Oscars with the award for best film. Today, as another crucial war is being waged in Europe, the work’s anti-militarist message is once again being recognized by the international film community. Edward Berger’s version, produced by Netflix, is the first win for Germany in the best international film category since 2007, when it was won. Other people’s lives, of Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck. In addition, he has taken production design, photography and music, for Volker Bertlelmann. His win prevented the legendary John Williams, 91, from winning The Fabelmans his sixth Oscar.

The ‘All Quiet Front’ team collects one of their night’s four awards. ETIENNE LAURENT (EFE)

