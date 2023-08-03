The last chapter of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ surprised more than one person with the return of a original character who appeared in the first seasons, who apparently was captivated by the charms of ‘Charo’ and he will try to make her fall in love now that she is single and divorced (again). However, so far, the mother of joel gonzalez has doubted if it would be okay to go out with him, so he asked advice from Macarenawho encouraged her to accept.

What character from ‘In the background there is room’ returned?

This is Tony Beteta, played by actor Mariano Sabato, who appeared in the second season of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ as the lover of Isabella Picasso after she broke up with Miguel Ignacio de las Casas. Now, his new love interest is ‘Charo’, whom he has already asked out after being charmed by his beauty.

Tony Beteta returned to Las Nuevas Lomas and plans to make ‘Charo’ fall in love. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Tony has returned as Joel González’s personal trainer, since Silvio, his friend, asked him to take his position at the insistence of Francesca Maldini for an exclusive service for “refined people”.

Who is Tony Beteta?

The possible forgotten character named Tony Beteta appeared for the first time in season 2 of ‘AFHS’ when Isabella Picasso had ended her relationship with Miguel Ignacio, who was constantly unfaithful to her. However, between the latter and ‘Pepe’ they discovered that Tony was not the best prospect for ‘Isa’ either, so they helped her realize that he was cheating on her.

