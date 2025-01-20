More and more tourists are choosing to staying at a campsite in Spain: According to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE), occupancy in November 2024 in this type of accommodation rose 3.4% compared to the same month of 2023. In the country you can find thousands of these accommodations in very varied environments and in complexes of all types, but of course none is even similar to Watermelon Villa.

The name doesn’t leave much room for speculation. This campsite in Molino La Flor rural complex Its peculiarity is that its rooms are, neither more nor less, than fruits and vegetables: watermelons, cucumbers and mushrooms take over this unique space located in the town of Jimera de Líbar, in the heart of the Serranía de Ronda region. Spend the night in this curious accommodation province of Malaga It is, without a doubt, a totally unforgettable experience for anyone.

The Malaga campsite where you sleep on a watermelon

Villa Sandía in the Molino La Flor rural complex, in Jimera de Líbar (Málaga) La Flor Mill

Villa Sandía is a style accommodation glamping in which there is about twenty ‘rooms’, although they are not old-fashioned at all: they are a total of eight watermelons for two people and a dozen cucumbers three-seater. Of course, do not expect a cabin full of luxury, since you can only sleep in them, as read on their website. Of course, each one has electricity and a small outdoor area to relax. So there are no bathrooms?

Of course, there are bathrooms in Villa Sandía, in fact there is a private one for every watermelon and every cucumber. But, like everything at this campsite, they are also a bit particular: it’s about mushrooms They have everything they need inside so that guests do not lack absolutely anything. But this accommodation is much more than its curious fruit and vegetable structures, and in addition to having a restaurant and two swimming pools, It is full of life… animal.

Guadiaro River in the Molino La Flor rural complex, in Jimera de Líbar (Málaga) Andalusia Tourism

Free on the farm they run rabbits, chickens, ducks and sheep, and there is also two dwarf donkeys who can be fed carrots right after playing for a while on the golf course. In addition, Villa Sandía is also a paradise for nature lovers, since the farm is crossed by the Guadiaro River (over which a suspension bridge is suspended) and its surroundings full of vegetation. Therefore, discovering the surroundings of the campsite delights any explorer.





The Molino La Flor rural complex has larger accommodations for five, fifteen and twenty people respectively, although if you want to experience a unique and unrepeatable stay, the ideal is to stay in the curious watermelons and peculiar cucumbers that serve as rooms in this unique campsite in the Serranía de Ronda.

