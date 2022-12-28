hamsters announced that Bubble Bobble will be the next title in the line Arcade Archives coming up Nintendo Switch tomorrow, December 29th. The title will be available only through Nintendo eShop at the price of €6.99.

Originally posted by Taito in 1968, Bubble Bobble features the two little dragons as protagonists Bub and Bob, who will have to travel from the bottom of a cave full of monsters to save their girls from an evil wizard. The cave is made up of 100 different floors, each containing enemies to be defeated through the bubbles shot by the two protagonists. The game can be played alone, but it is also possible to play it with two players.

