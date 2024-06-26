Cain talked about it on his YouTube channel, on which he publishes some very interesting videos that give a lot of information on the world of game design and his past works. Sometimes he also responds to fans. In a video dedicated precisely to his potential involvement in a new Fallout, practically the request he is asked most often , explained that much would depend on the specifics of any proposal made to him. In particular, he would like to be offered the opportunity to do something that he hasn’t already done in his career.

Nothing new

After pointing out at the beginning of the video that the desire for new challenges has often been the key to his interest for the various projects he’s worked on since he started having a say in it, to the point where he wasn’t very interested in working on Fallout 2 because it was just a direct sequel, Cain said this would be the biggest thing he’d look for in any new Fallout project.

“The first question out of my mouth would be ‘What’s new?’” the developer said, “And if you don’t have an immediate answer, if you have to say ‘Well, I don’t know, we could put a new perk ‘, I probably wouldn’t be interested.”

For Cain, this is a personal question, with a personal answer, which concerns what he would like to do, because it is different from what he has already done. It’s not about money, although he wouldn’t work for free and he wouldn’t work for a “pence.” Except that there is something else that motivates him, also because with the career he has behind him, he really has nothing left to prove (we add).

“Over the last few years, during the pandemic, I’ve been approached by people who wanted me to direct a game for them, with money in hand, but there was absolutely nothing new in the offer,” he said, “and they looked to convince me ‘Don’t you want to create a new intellectual property?’, ‘Don’t you want to go back to being a director?’, and I didn’t know what to say, apart from ‘I’ve already been there, I’ve done that, nothing that propose it’s new’.”