Today’s offers allow us to purchase via Amazon Italy a Apple USB-C 67W Power Adapter. The discount is 34% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price for this product it is €65. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. It is rarely put on sale: the previous offer dates back to February 2023. The product is shipped by Amazon.
The Apple USB-C power adapter for iPhone 15, MacBook Pro and more
The 67W Apple USB-C Power Adapter is compatible with i USB-C charging cables and all USB-C devices, but works even better with MacBook Pro 13″ (2016 or newer) and MacBook Pro 14″ with Apple M1 Pro chip. Cable is not included in the price.
#original #Apple #USBC #power #supply #sale #Amazon #Italy #months