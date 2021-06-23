In 2009, Rovio Entertainment gave us angry Birds, considered one of the first games to achieve worldwide success on mobile devices. However, in 2019 this title, as well as several installments of the same series, were removed from the App Store and Google Play Store. Now, all fans of this saga should rejoice, since angry Birds, the casual game par excellence, will be back in the future.

Through a question and answer session posted on the official Rovio site, it has been revealed that the original angry Birds will return to digital stores for mobile devices in the future. However, there is currently no release date or window. This was what was commented on the matter:

“There is a huge outcry to bring back some of the oldest fan favorite games (Angry Birds Classic, Angry Birds Seasons, etc.). We also want to say: We are working on it! We will find a way to bring these classic experiences back to you. It may take a while (stay tuned, we’ll post updates!), But we have something in the works. Older games were designed in a completely different era of the mobile gaming industry, one that was unprepared for the live services, constant content, and technology updates that many gamers expect and demand from today’s mobile gaming experiences. . We are constantly trying new things to bring you fun new games! “

The statement also seems to suggest that this will not be the version of angry Birds that we remember so much, but that could have elements of a game as a service, so many elements of this experience would be modified, and thus adapt to today’s mobile industry.

Angry Birds was removed from digital stores in 2019 due to how complicated it was to constantly update a game with a decade on the market by then. Although the popularity of this property is no longer as strong as it was a couple of years ago, there are still several installments of this series on the App Store and Google Play Store. Along with the films already available, an animated series of these angry birds is also in development. Hopefully we will have more information on the future of this property at a later date.

Via: Rovio