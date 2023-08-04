













The origin of the triad of power: Why do so many shonen anime have 3 main characters?









Shonen usually focuses on a young protagonist whose story follows his path to maturity. The genre is kind at the narrative level, since it allows breaking down the ideas of love, goals, effort and changes (on multiple levels) among various things.

The shonen presentation

Nuance shonen as a genre

Before I continue, I need to clarify a couple of things. Genres are elusive, emerging from context, and evolving in flexible ways. In addition, of course, each installment is unique, not only because of its proposal but also because of the motivations, meanings and meanings of its history.

In this way, as Alastair Fowler mentions in Kinds of Literaturegenres have formal and substantive characteristics that will be sufficiently distinctive (but not exclusive) in their external structure.

Genres will never be absolute in terms of their properties, In addition, of course, the stories interact with the context at a diachronic level (the legacy inherited from the spectrum of previous shonen or predecessor narratives of the genre) and synchronous (contemporaneity and its needs, also making reference to other popular or gestating genres. ).

While shonen is not a defined genre, as defining any genre is almost impossible; Of course, there are parameters to organize and classify deliveries.

One of these could refer to the triad of shonen power that, despite the fact that it is not an unbreakable norm and that lacking it does not make shonen delivery better or worse, it does It has been repetitive enough to be considered a reference to several classic shonen.

The triad of power in shonen

Although it is not an unbreakable rule, as I mentioned before, the appearance of three characters that structure the story, or at least start it, is frequent enough to notice and talk about it.

Let’s remember Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura like this (Naruto); Aladdin, Alibaba and Morgana (magi); Luffy, Zoro and Nami (one piece); Goku, Krillin and Bulma (dragonball); Itadori, Megumi and Nobara (Jujutsu Kaisen); Eren, Armin and Mikasa (Attack on Titan); Denji, Aki and Power (Chainsaw Man); Jin, Fu and Mugen (Samurai Champloo); Tanjiro, Inosuke and Zenitsu (Kimetsu no Yaiba) or Izuki, Uraraka and Lida (BNHA) are triads of power that support the development of the storydespite the fact that the protagonist is the one who has the most “brave” personality in addition to the most “glorious” goal.

It seems that the power triad of shonen characters can find a logical explanationand you will see that it is very useful for the natural unfolding of a story full of obstacles that focuses on the growth of a character.

Fraternity and friendship are likely to keep more than an affective and tender bond between the characters; and that, rather, the triad of power seeks the projection of harmony through balance the three dimensions of a being’s personalityin shonen, starting from a tripartite base.

The shonen triad of power is made up of contrasting characters who together are able to create a balance that allows them to move forward in the most intelligent or healthful way. In addition to the fact that in the face of the densest conflict, it will open new narrative knots that will allow the shonen to evolve together with their characters.

Also, it is possible that thinking of this unity, the shonen triad of power is capable of subordinating itself to the psychological positions proposed by Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis.

The power triad of shonen and Freud

The human psyche according to Freud is composed of three parts:

It (Id): represents the emotional and instinctive desires, in other words the instinctive reaction or the “animal” part of people.

Superego: represents the rules by social conventions, also the moral norms by context. It raises the search for perfection and goodness.

Me: represents consensus and reality. It achieves that the previous concepts reach an agreement acceptable to both parties, structured by a logic that maintains a balance that seeks survival and tranquility.

Freud’s trio is composed of an emotional and instinctive part, one that is based on a logic with rigid limits and the part that manages to reconcile the previous, with an independent interest.

The triad of power par excellence: Naruto

In Naruto we have precisely the archetypes of the shonen power triad. Sakura is the character that would function as the neutral sentience that takes no action, for example, she is the observer in the conflict between Sasuke and Naruto.

For his part, Sasuke will be the mind, the calculation while Naruto it is more instinctive and determined.

Although shonen in its most classic essence allows us to differentiate characters and their construct in a more absolute way (characters that are white or black), the new shonen installments innovate thanks to that precedent, now we are facing triads of power of characters with much more dynamic characteristics, as is the case of demon slayer and Chainsaw Man.

For example in Kimetsu no Yaiba we have Zenitsu who, although he is cowardly, will be able to act on the limit; For his part, Inosuke is daring but also analytical; and finally Tanjiro, he is emotional and brave, but he is careful and has his morality well defined.

Of course, balance will always come in different formats.

Broadly speaking, thinking about this, the shonen triad of power would exist to be able to see an emotional and normative panorama, in addition to the consensus of it, based on functionality, sensitivity and what is socially accepted from morality, attending to emotion and even legality.

It should be noted that the character who leads the triad is flexible, since it will depend on the conflict so that one voice resonates more than another. It required? Mind, soul, courage?

In reality, reference is made to the different variants of morality coupled with action, within a particular context. In the triad of power, one will likely bring chaos, another will try to stay neutral in order, and yet another will take action that will not oppose the system, but will not fully abide by it either.

Due to the latter, we will see some radical confrontation that will separate the group at a certain point, either permanently or momentarily. Besides, it is likely that this will mean that two characters fight and another is an observer (the neutral).

The triad of power is one of the most obvious and interesting features of shonen, and as we reviewed, it has intriguing origins.

a new shounen

Sometimes “life is very… contemporary”, they say in cosmopolis. The evolutions are the order of the day and it seems that the dark shonen is born materializing the perspectives and concerns of the new youth.

Due to this, we are before the appearance of a classic shonen that poses absurd structures, criticizes capitalism and the classical system, waves the flag of transience and stands in the dark. Successful recent examples are Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Chainsaw Man has a protagonist who seeks to recognize his own desires while existing in a devastating context. In Jujutsu Kaisen Criticism of the system is fatalistic but to a certain degree hopeful.

