The last name Trevino It has a toponymic origin, linked to the homonymous municipality located in the province of Burgos, and whose etymology could derive from Latin “trivium“, what does it mean “crossroads of three roads”referring to its strategic location at the confluence of three routes.

Historically, The surname Treviño is associated with families of the Castilian nobility during the Middle Ages, who played important roles in territorial administration and actively participated in the Reconquista campaigns, which allowed them to obtain recognition and social prestige. Over time, the surname spread to various regions of Spain, including the Basque Country, Navarra, Castile and Aragon.

During the colonization of America, Bearers of the surname Treviño emigrated to the New Worldsettling mainly in Mexico and other countries on the continent, where the surname took root, becoming a common component of the local name day and maintaining its presence to the present day.

The heraldry associated with this surname reflects its noble lineage, with shields that often include elements such as castles and lionssymbols of strength and courage.