For Benzema, Seville has a special color. More since January 13, 2019, the day that Real Madrid visited Betis in the league, still with Solari on the bench. With 0-1 on the scoreboard and the break seconds away, Benzema fell to the ground after a dispute with Bartra and, in his attempt to cushion the blow with his hands, he fractured his right little finger.. He did not jump in the second half and Madrid had a bad time, although he ended up winning 1-2, with a decisive goal from former Betis Dani Ceballos.

It was a season that ended in disaster and by then he had very bad color, hence Benzema chose to avoid surgery and subsequent convalescence. A custom protective splint was designed and, with a cumbersome bandage, only lost a cup duel against Leganés. What followed were 14 goals in the next 17 league games he played and a summer in which, being able to undergo surgery, Benzema chose not to do it this time either. Between the medical council and the cabal, Madrid’s ‘9’ saw in that incident at Villamarín a clear turn in the script of his career in his favor. And until today, that little finger continues without operating and the striker celebrating targets, tape in hand.

That January 13, 2019, Benzema did not see a goal in the Betic fiefdom, the only time in his last six visits, in which he has scored five goals. The last one, the last year, in the duel prior to confinement; It did not prevent the defeat by 2-1, and that injury generated the combustion from which the pact to lift Liga 34 would come out, once the ball rolled again. Karim has scored up to eight goals for Betis; only six teams have been punished more times, with Granada in the lead (12).

In Seville, Benzema does not attend to colors. DHe is fruitful in Heliópolis and he also does it in Nervión, where he has scored less (three goals), but with great memories. The last one, just over a year ago, on September 22, 2019, to give Madrid the three points at the head (0-1). Before, two beautifully made cup goals, after personal moves: in the 2010-11 semi-finals and in the 2016-17 round of 16.

Madrid longs for Benzema’s goals

Real Madrid need Benzema’s goals like eating. So it was already last season and also the previous one, the two in which the whites have had to get by without the player who carried a large part of the white scoring weight: Cristiano Ronaldo. In the 2019-20 League, Madrid was proclaimed champion with 70 goals in favor, of which 21 were the work of the French; the 30th%, a percentage similar to the one the Portuguese used to star in, although he used to far exceed that number of goals and Madrid in general was also a better greased machine in attack.

REUTERS



But Cristiano is gone and Benzema is the best that Madrid has to hurt the rival, as evidenced by his 57 goals in the last two seasons. In Anoeta, on the first day of LaLiga, the Frenchman went empty, like the rest of Madrid (0-0), but he tried: he finished four times, two on goal, and was close to opening the scoreboard. In the only pre-season friendly that the whites have played, against Getafe in Valdebebas, Benzema scored four of the six Madrid goals; He could not replicate that good moment in a way days later, before the Real.