Several years ago, back in the 90’s, television conductors AAndrea Legarreta and Alfredo Adame worked together on the “Hoy” program. Although nowadays they cannot be seen even in the soup, as they say colloquially, the soap opera actors they became very good friendsso so, that he was one of the witnesses she chose for her civil wedding with the singer Erik Rubín.

“Still in 2000 when Erik and I got married, he was a witness to my wedding and he was the one who drove the bride’s car, that is, where I went, to a person you have a bad vibes, you don’t even invite him to your wedding , he took me, along with my dad, on one of the happiest days of my life,” he previously commented. Andrea Legarreta in an interview with the journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva, in his program on Radio Fórmula.

Alfredo Adamewho is characterized by not having “mind words”, on several occasions has made strong comments against the host of the morning “Hoy”, referring to her as “a being of evil” or “that cancer”. On the past International Women’s Day, Andrea Legarreta announced in an interview with various entertainment reporters that she will sue the actor. “I am preparing a lawsuit to shut the mouth of a guy who already has fed up with me, he doesn’t stop talking about me, so let’s see, let’s see if he’s going to keep talking.”

What is the origin of the fight between Alfredo Adame and Andrea Legarreta?

According to the controversial television host, who has given a lot to talk about for the street fights he has starred in Mexico City, assures that Erik Rubín’s wife was to blame for his departure from “Hoy” and for being banned from Televisa for a time.

“He wanted to starve me, he wanted to destroy my career and he couldn’t, he blocked me, he vetoed me with all the television stations and you know why, it was all because of Andrea Legarreta and her gang of ruffians,” he said in an interview, also insinuating that the actress had an affair with a senior television station executive, “she is false, she is a woman with double standards, she is a woman, well, with a very bad reputation, she is a woman who flaunted herself for years as the first lady of Televisa and said that she was the one in charge at Televisa and fired 7 producers, 13 hosts of the program, she left half the world jobless, make-up artists”.

In a recent interview for the “Venga la alegría” program, Alfredo Adame reacted to the lawsuit prepared by Andrea Legarreta, stating that the television host is allegedly involved in money laundering and real estate fraud. “If you want to take it with me, I have a topic to answer you and I don’t have one, I have 50 topics to answer you and block your demands, things about money laundering, criminal gangs, real estate fraud in Acapulco, to me When I don’t like someone and I don’t like her, I investigate her”.

In addition, He said that for 20 years, Andrea Legarreta allegedly made his life difficulta, “He took projects from me, he did me evil and a half, how do you want me to love her? A person who, because of him, sent off seven television and program producers, 13 conductors and conductors, you accuse me, I I’ll give it back to you.”

It is worth mentioning that in an interview with the journalist Adela Micha, Andrea Legarreta said she did not understand why Alfredo Adame hates her so much. “He was one of my witnesses in civil, what happened next? I don’t know, as I understand it, he thinks that he stopped working on ‘Today’ because of me, I don’t hire or fire anyone, I don’t have that power, nor would I want to have it”.

Regarding the lawsuit she is preparing, she asked the reporters not to ask the actor anything about her, her husband Erik Rubín or her daughters Mía and Nina again.

“You put your microphone in front of him, in any situation that happens in my life, he feels free to speak and give his opinion, so you are putting my name, the name of my family, my daughters, Erik , the father of my daughters, they are putting it in his mouth, knowing that he is going to answer horrors, do not be part of this guys, I ask you, it was good, I’m going to take care of that, he has nothing to say of my life, he’s going to end up understanding it”.