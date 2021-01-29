This Friday the authorities reported that a “very low intensity” device exploded in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy, ​​in New Delhi, India, leaving no fatalities or injuries. However, an Israeli official said they are investigating the incident as an act of “terrorism.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry indicated that the detonation did not cause damage to its embassy building and that all personnel at the diplomatic headquarters are safe.

Around 5:00 pm local time, the blast was recorded near the Israeli embassy, ​​as Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were participating in a military ceremony a kilometer away.

An Israeli official, quoted by Reuters, said that although there were no victims, his country and India are investigating the explosion as “a terrorist incident.”

“Initial impressions suggest a malicious attempt to create fear,” said a spokesman for the New Delhi Police.

Police cordon off an area after an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India, on January 29, 2021. © AFP / Sajjad Hussain

According to local authorities, the blast was caused by a “very low intensity improvised device” that damaged the window panes of three cars that were parked nearby.

Immediately afterwards, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that he contacted his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, assuring “maximum protection for the Israeli embassy and diplomats.” He also noted that the matter is under investigation and that “no effort will be spared to find the culprits.”

For his part, the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, issued a statement in which he stated that he has “full confidence” that the Indian authorities will investigate the attack and will work to guarantee the safety of the Israelis.

Netanyahu and Modi have developed close ties in recent years.

With Reuters and AP