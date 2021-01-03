“The origin of the outbreak should be in the social or family sphere of people domiciled in Gijón, but in no case at the Mareo Soccer School “, says Sporting in a statement that he has just made public and that defends the club’s position in the open crisis since the existence of ten positives for coronavirus in the first team squad was detected last Monday.

In the note, Sporting recalls that “all cases were detected during the holiday period and that forced his home confinement even before returning to training. “The Gijón entity justifies its silence these days in respect of those affected, in compliance with the legislation on data protection and in the investigations opened by health authorities, LaLiga and the club itself, adding that “the number of confirmed infections to date is determined by the usual rate of family, social transmission or physical activity.”

No positives before December 21, when the team went on vacation, and after December 28 in which the return to training takes place until today, Sporting says that this crisis begins “on Sunday, December 27 in the morning when a player says he feels bad after training together with the retrainer (fever, back pain and headache ), so a test from those provided by the League with a positive result is carried out at his home. He gets in touch with the Club’s doctor, who performs another test (antigens) that confirms the positive “.

After gathering the player’s information about his contacts with other members of the squad, the targeted players are called. “Some of these footballers complain of various annoyances, so it was decided to carry out other antigen tests, resulting in the same positive ones, “says the statement where it is clarified that all of them are domiciled in Asturias.

From there and with the isolation measures for those infected, a process begins with tests “to 27 more people (12 players and 15 staff members), resulting in 2 positive of those who had been in contact with a player affected. The rest were negative. “

Sporting affirms that day 28, day back to training, brings the situation to the attention of the Epidemiological Surveillance Service, as well as informing this body of the measures adopted with all those affected.

“The protocol set by LaLiga was followed at all times, without even ONE MORE CONTAGIO being detected (note in capital letters) among the rest of the staff after carrying out, between Sunday 28 and today, 3 PCR tests and 6 antigen tests, in addition of a more serological one to determine the level of specific antibodies carried by each of the players with respect to infections, “adds the Sporting note that ensures that today” they only have knowledge of one case of COVID-19 among players in other categories lower, infected in their family environment. “

Sporting say that this week has carried out “disease detection tests on 66 players and employees of the entity”. And he concludes by requesting prudence in the information and expressing his support for all those affected by this pandemic.