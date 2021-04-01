The species Homo floresiensis inhabited Southeast Asia 50,000 years ago. Since their existence was discovered, these tiny hominids, nicknamed ‘hobbits’, have piqued the interest of scientists because could help explain human evolution throughout history. Now, new research from the University of Adelaide (Australia) using fossil records in that geographic region has helped better explain the presence of two endemic species, Homo luzonensis and H. floresiensis, as well as his relationship with humans anatomically modern.

In this study, published in Nature Ecology and Evolution, the researchers examined the genomes of more than 400 modern humans to investigate whether there was interbreeding between these ancient humans and modern human populations that reached maritime Southeast Asia 50,000-60,000 years ago.

Cross with Denisovans

This region, made up of Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Brunei, Singapore and Timor, contains one of the richest fossil records (at least 1.6 million years old) of human evolution. Currently there three ancient humans recognized by the fossil record in the area: Homo erectus, Homo floresiensis and Homo luzonensis. The last two species lived in that region until 50,000 – 60,000 years ago, Meanwhile he Homo erectus inhabited the area until 108,000 years ago, which has made scientists think that these species may have overlapped in time with the arrival of modern human populations.

The research results are clear: there was no interbreeding between these species and modern humans. However, the team found a greater DNA match from some mysterious ancient cousins ​​of humans: the Denisovans. “Denisovan DNA levels in contemporary populations indicate that a significant crossing on the island of Southeast Asia”, He assures in a release João Teixeira, lead author of the study and associate researcher at the University of Adelaide.

“We know from our own genetic records that Denisovans mixed with modern humans who left Africa 50,000 – 60,000 years agoboth in Asia and when modern humans moved through Southeast Asia on their way to Australia, ”he adds. However, “the mystery remains, Why haven’t we found their fossils along with the other ancient humans in the region? Do we need to re-examine the existing fossil record to consider other possibilities? “Says Teixeira.

Co-author Chris Stringer of the Natural History Museum in London adds: “While known fossils from Homo erectus, Homo floresiensis and Homo luzonensis may appear to be in the right place and time to represent the mysterious ‘southern Denisovans’, their ancestors likely have been to the Southeast Asian island at least 700,000 years ago. Which means that their bloodlines are too old to represent Denisovans which, from their DNA, were most closely related to Neanderthals and modern humans”.

Research utility

Kristofer M. Helgen, director of the Australian Museum Research Institute and also a co-author of the study, says these findings “provide a important window to human evolution in a fascinating region and demonstrate the need for more research archaeological site in the region between mainland Asia and Australia”. Likewise, the research “sheds light on a pattern of survival ‘megafauna’ which coincides with known areas of pre-modern human occupation in this part of the world ”.

For his part, Teixeira believes that “the research corroborates previous studies that Denisovans were on the island of Southeast Asia and that modern humans did not interbreed with more divergent human groups in the region. This opens up two equally exciting possibilities: either a major discovery is on the way, or we need to reevaluate the current fossil record for the Southeast Asian island. ” “Regardless of the way you choose to view it, exciting times ahead in paleoanthropology”, Ditch.