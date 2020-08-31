American astronomers at Columbia University, Stanford University and the University of California have proposed a model to explain the occurrence of fast radio bursts (FRBs) and their relationship with magnetars. According to the theory, this model can be confirmed by registering neutrinos, which should arise from bursts of radio emission. Preprint of the article by the authors of the work published in the arXiv.org repository.

According to the researchers, one of the main versions of the origin of mysterious radio signals from space are magnetars – a type of neutron stars with an extremely strong magnetic field. This assumption is supported by the discovery of FRB 200428 and a coincident X-ray burst from the SGR 1935 + 2154 magnetar located in the Milky Way.

According to the model proposed by scientists, the radio emission itself was the result of an ejection of plasma moving at an ultrarelativistic (close to the speed of light) speed and propagating in a magnetized external environment rich in baryons (particles consisting of quarks, including protons and neutrons). The shockwave from the ejection generated synchrotron X-rays and gamma rays. In turn, this radiation interacts with plasma ejections and contributes to the emergence of high-energy neutrinos (tera- and peta-electron volts). The total energy of a neutrino burst is approximately from 10 to the 35th to 10 to the 44th power of erg, and the duration is from 0.1 to thousand milliseconds.

The discovery of at least one neutrino associated with FRB would help to confirm the validity of this model, which can explain the existence of fast radio bursts. The most promising in terms of detecting such neutrinos would be an outburst on the magnetar closest to Earth, whose plasma emission would coincide with the line of sight of the terrestrial observer.

A fast radio pulse lasts a few milliseconds and is accompanied by the release of a huge amount of energy into space – the kind that the Sun has been emitting for several tens of thousands of years. Most researchers assume that this phenomenon has natural causes, for example, supernova explosions, collisions of neutron stars, active black holes or magnetars. However, there is an exotic hypothesis linking FRB to technologically advanced civilizations.