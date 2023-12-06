The Amazon offers today allow us to take advantage of a promotion for Orico 10 in 1 Docking Station. The reported discount is 50% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €45.99. The current discount is activated with a coupon, to be selected on the Amazon page directly under the price: coupons are available in limited numbers, so the offer could end quickly (and there is no way of knowing how many coupons are still available) . The product is sold by the manufacturer, Orico, and shipped by Amazon.

There Orico 10 in 1 Docking Station has a 4K HDMI port, two USB 2.0, one USB 3.0, one USB C PD 87 W, one VGA, one 10/100M Ethernet RJ45 port, one SD/TF card reader and 3 2-in-1 audio/microphone ports .5 mm. It measures 21.2 x 10.8 x 2.2 cm and weighs only 110 grams.