He had expressed his wish when he was still alive, the family respected his wishes: Adam Jendoubi's organs were donated

The news of the actor's passing Adam Jendoubi shocked the world of entertainment. He passed away at just 23 years old after 9 days of hospitalization in the San Leonardo hospital in Castellammare di Stabbia.

The actor had been found dying on the street, after New Year's Eve. He had several injuries and it was immediately thought that he had been the victim of a road accident. However, doctors discovered that Adam Jendoubi was instead suffered a cardiac arrest, which left him no escape. The brain deathdespite the hospital team trying everything they could, arrived on January 10 at 3.20pm.

A few hours ago new news arrived, the organs of the Neapolitan actor of Tunisian and Polish origins, they will save more lives. The brother revealed that he had expressed this desire in life.

The Heart of Adam will go to the Polyclinic of Bari, i lungs in Sicily and the liver in Rome. Even the corneas of the actor will help another person and have already been entrusted to the Banca Regionale della Campania.

The announcement of Adam Jendoubi's brother

It was his brother who confirmed it sad news through a post on social media:

My blood, I hope you are done suffering, you have proven to be a lion until the end, a true man with values ​​and principles by choosing already at the age of 18 that on the day of your death you wanted to donate your organs and so you did. Today changes my life completely because you, my brother, will no longer be next to me, but I know that you will look down on me, always protecting me. Now I want to give you a final farewell and I remind you, my life, that no one dies on earth as long as he lives in the hearts of those who remain and you live and will always live in me. Stay in Power, my life, have a good trip.

Adam Jendoubi had become famous thanks to the singer Liberato's music video and his participation in the film “The Children's Fish”. The date of funeral has not yet been set.