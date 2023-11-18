The organizing committee of the Friendship Games said they would resolve issues with WADA

The organizing committee of the Friendship Games responded to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which stated that Russia does not have the right to organize the competition. This is reported by TASS.

The organizing committee stated that they would resolve the issues that WADA had regarding the upcoming tournament. They emphasized that they take anti-doping procedures, which are an integral part of any international competition, very seriously.

On November 17, WADA stated that Russia does not have the right to organize the Friendship Games due to the lack of compliance status with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency. They opposed it and felt that it was necessary to draw attention to this event from an anti-doping point of view.

On October 19, the tournament was decided to be held by Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was noted that this decision was made in order to ensure guaranteed free access for Russian athletes and sports organizations to international sports activities. The tournament is expected to be held in Moscow and Yekaterinburg from September 15 to 29, 2024.