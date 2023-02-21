Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Supreme Organizing Committee of the World Endurance Championship will hold a press conference tomorrow afternoon at the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Hotel, to reveal the details of the event, which will be hosted by Boudhieb International Endurance Village next Saturday for a distance of 160 km, with the participation of 126 riders from 36 countries.

Boudheeb International Endurance Village won the right to organize the World Endurance Championship, after it submitted an integrated file to the International Equestrian Federation to host the tournament.

The press conference will be preceded by a workshop to educate and raise awareness of the dangers of doping for humans, with the participation of the World Anti-Doping Foundation, as well as another workshop on anti-doping and controlled drugs for horses, in the presence of representatives of the International Equestrian Federation. The main referees in the tournament hold a meeting with representatives of the participating teams, to inform them of the technical details, conditions and rules of the race, and all matters related to it, and to answer all inquiries related to the tournament.

Boudhieb Global Endurance Village organized a preparatory experience for the 160 km Endurance World Cup last December, in cooperation and coordination with the Equestrian and Racing Federation, and the experience was highly praised by the International Equestrian Federation.