Dubai (Etihad)

The Supreme Organizing Committee of the Beach Soccer World Cup “Emirates 2024” held its meeting at the Dubai Design District Stadium, headed by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee, and in the presence of Omar Al Haj Al Muhairi, Member of the Board of Directors of the Football Association, Vice President The Supreme Organizing Committee, Chairman of the Beach Soccer Committee, Hisham Mohammed Al Zarouni, Member of the Board of Directors, Member of the Supreme Organizing Committee, Major General Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi, Director of the General Department of Bodies, Facilities and Emergency Security at the Dubai Police General Command, Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Member of the Committee and Director of the Tournament, and Ali Omar. From the Dubai Sports Council, Jaime Yarza, Director of Championships at the International Federation of Association Football, Joan Cosco, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Beach Soccer at FIFA, Major Fahd Al-Abdouli from the General Department of Bodies, Facilities and Emergency Security, and Abdul Razzaq Al-Kaabi, Director of the Competitions Department at the Federation.

The committee was briefed on the latest preparations related to the tournament that will be held at the Dubai Design District Stadium, which was built in record time with international specifications, during the period from February 15 to 25 with the participation of 16 teams. The chairman and members of the committee welcomed the delegations of the participating teams that arrived in the country a few days ago. Training is being conducted in various stadiums in preparation for the tournament, while reports on work teams, volunteers, television broadcasts, the media center, tickets, etc. were reviewed.

The committee also reviewed the latest preparations of the refereeing crews that will administer the matches after they underwent a workshop supervised by the Referees’ Committee of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), during which all refereeing matters were discussed, in addition to the scheduled physical fitness tests.

The Chairman and members of the committee were keen to tour the stadium’s corridors and see its facilities, such as the changing rooms, the meeting room, the main media center and other facilities that were equipped according to the highest levels of quality.