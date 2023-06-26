BBC: Wimbledon organizers have changed t declarations of neutrality for participation in the tournament

The organizers of Wimbledon have tightened the conditions for the admission of Russian tennis players to the tournament. This is reported “BBC”.

According to the publication, the wording in the declaration of neutrality has changed, which was required to be signed by all Russians and Belarusians to participate in the competition. Players were required to prove that they terminated contracts with companies on the sanctions lists and with companies that are run by people under sanctions. It is noted that the British government insisted on the introduction of this measure.

On March 31, the UK Lawn Tennis Association, which organizes Wimbledon, allowed Russian and Belarusian tennis players who signed a “declaration of neutrality” to participate in the 2023 tournament. Later, information appeared that the athletes agreed to this condition.

In the spring of 2022, tennis players from Russia and Belarus were banned from playing in tournaments in the UK. Due to sanctions, domestic athletes were forced to miss Wimbledon. In other competitions, the Russians perform in a neutral status.