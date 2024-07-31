The Swedish Sex Federation (SSF) has announced that the next World Sex Championship will take place in Stockholm in September. reported on the organization’s website.

The championship will take place on September 28 in the Södermalm district of the Swedish capital. The number of participants in the next sex championship has not yet been announced, but its goal is “to entertain the public and select the best in the world of sex art.”

The main innovation of the competition will be the presence of 140 spectators, who can buy tickets now. SSF is going to distribute 115 regular tickets for 2990 Swedish kronor (24 thousand rubles) and 25 VIP tickets, which will cost those who want 3990 kronor (32 thousand rubles). Spectators who buy expensive tickets will receive the best seats, drinks, and also “additional benefits that will leave an unforgettable impression.”

Related materials:

At the end of June, the winner of the first European Sex Championship, which took place in the summer of 2023, Marija Zadravec, announced that she would take part in the competition in September. In an interview with the Daily Star, she toldwho spent the money she won a year ago on buying a BMW and getting breast augmentation.

The first European Sex Championship, organised by SSF founder Dragan Bratic, was held in Gothenburg in June 2023 and caused several scandals. Participants claimed that the organisers failed to arrange a broadcast, refused to pay and did not provide HIV testing. When a Ukrainian representative tried to talk about it on social media, she was attacked by Bratic. The brawl was captured on video. In addition, it turned out that the championship had no official status, since Sweden did not recognise sex as a sport.

In March 2024, the SSF held the World Sex Championship in Spain. The competition also ended early due to several scandals. Some participants were forced to withdraw from the competition due to injuries, while others were disqualified for alcohol and drug use, which is prohibited by the SSF regulations.