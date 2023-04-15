The organizers of the rally with a tank near the Russian Embassy in Berlin were fined 806 euros

In Berlin, the organizers of the rally with a tank near the Russian embassy were fined. German tells about it portal BZ Die Stimme Berlin.

The amount of the fine was 806 euros. “The authorities of Mitte sent a second warning about the need to pay the bill,” a demand is given to pay a fee for the use of kilometers of asphalt.

Russian diplomats called this action a provocation. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, considered that the actions in the West in support of Kyiv played against the organizers.