The organizers of the anti-award “Golden Raspberry” crossed out 12-year-old Ryan Kira Armstrong from the list of nominees for the title of worst actress in 2023. About it declared founder of the “award” John Wilson.

The decision comes after heavy criticism from netizens who believe that it is unacceptable to nominate children starting their film careers.

“We have removed Armstrong’s name from the vote our members will have next month. We feel we owe a public apology to Ms. Armstrong and would like to say that we regret our decision. We are adopting voting rules that prohibit any performer or director under the age of 18 from being considered for our award,” Wilson said.

Armstrong received a nomination for her performance in Stephen King’s 2022 film adaptation of Firestarter.

The Golden Raspberry Awards will take place on March 11, the day before the announcement of the Oscar winners.

On January 22, contenders for the Golden Raspberry were announced. The film about the life of Marilyn Monroe “Blonde” became a nominee in eight categories. Morbius, Pinocchio, The Mermaid and the King’s Daughter and Good Mourning also claim the title of worst film.