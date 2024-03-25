The organizers of the attack on Crocus were preparing another terrorist attack in Central Asia

The organizers of the attack on Crocus City Hall on March 22 were preparing another terrorist attack in one of the countries of Central Asia. This data was shared by an informed source of Izvestia.

The specific country is not named, but it is specified that the attack should have occurred simultaneously with the attack on Crocus.

The publication's interlocutor also said that the group of criminals was not an organized terrorist cell in the traditional sense – it was formed just a few weeks before the terrorist attack.

Photo: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

One of the accused is suspected of having connections with foreign radical preachers

It became known that two of those who participated in the attack on Crocus received instructions when they traveled to Turkey, others were recruited already on Russian territory. People who had not previously been known to adhere to radical Islam were selected for the attack. According to preliminary data, the perpetrators of the terrorist attack met three to four weeks ago and had not previously left any evidence of connections with radical Islamist groups in the public space.

At the same time, in February, one of the defendants, Shamsidin Fariduni, visited Turkey and published photos from Istanbul on social networks. Among the photographs posted there are photos of Fariduni himself, as well as photographs presumably taken at the Fatih Mosque. In addition, according to Izvestia’s sources, Ukrainian intelligence services work closely with radical preachers such as Abdullah Kosteksky and Abu Umar Sasitlinsky.

Photo: Yulia Morozova / Reuters

Accused in connection with terrorist attack arrested

On March 24, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested four accused of committing a terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. 32-year-old Dalerjon Mirzoev, 30-year-old Rachabalizoda Saidakrami Murodali, 25-year-old Shamsidin Fariduni and 19-year-old Muhammadsobir Fayzov were detained until May 22, 2024. The court made the decision to select a preventive measure for each person behind closed doors.

According to available data, the accused were to receive 500 thousand rubles for each of them for committing the attack. Half of the amount—250 thousand rubles—was transferred to their bank card. In addition, it became known that Dalerjon Mirzoev could have had a personal motive for committing the crime. The accused spoke about meeting a man named Abdullo. He bought a car, and they agreed to work together as a taxi driver. When the business failed, Mirzoev accepted the offer to participate in the terrorist attack.

The attack on Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22, before the performance of the Picnic group. Several people entered the room and opened fire on the guards and visitors, after which they began to set the room on fire. According to the latest data, 137 people became victims of the terrorist attack, and another 182 people were injured.