Lolita's concert in Yekaterinburg was canceled “for reasons beyond the control of the venue”

The organizers of the concert of singer Lolita Milyavskaya in Yekaterinburg commented on the cancellation of her performance. Writes about this Telegram– RIA Novosti channel.

The performance in the city was supposed to take place on March 21. It is noted that the concert will not be able to be held “for reasons beyond the control of the venue.”

Earlier it was reported that the singer’s anniversary tour of Russia would be completely cancelled. Thus, the performer’s concerts in Novosibirsk, Omsk and Kurgan will not take place. It was clarified that spectators will be notified about the return of tickets in the near future. According to the source, public figures achieved the cancellation of the tour after Lolita’s appearance at the “naked party” of blogger Anastasia Ivleeva.