Prosecutors in Vietnam have requested the death penalty for the mastermind behind the largest financial fraud in the country's history, Truong My Lan. The agency reported this on March 19 Reuters.

Truong, who is the head of property development company Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, is accused of masterminding a scheme that caused $20 billion in damages, equivalent to nearly 5% of Vietnam's GDP.

“Truong did not admit guilt and showed no remorse. The consequences are extremely serious and irreparable, and therefore Truong must be severely punished and excluded from society,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The trial will last until the end of April, and another 85 people are involved in the case. According to investigators, Truong withdrew funds from the Saigon Joint-Stock Commercial Bank, which she controlled through proxies, issued illegal loans to fictitious structures, and placed fictitious bonds.

