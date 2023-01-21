The You Can Play company said that the hockey player Provorov does not see the prospects of the LGBT action

You Can Play, which is partnering with the National Hockey League (NHL) in organizing social campaigns, spoke out about the refusal of the Russian defender of the Philadelphia Flyers Ivan Provorov to wear a uniform in support of the LGBT community. This is reported ESPN.

“Players often do not see a common perspective. I believe that religion is based on acceptance and charity. Acceptance of such communities leads to understanding and inclusion,” said company spokesman Kurt Weaver. He considered that after what happened, Philadelphia would lose some of its fans.

On January 18, it became known that Provorov refused to go out for a workout before the NHL regular season match with the Anaheim Ducks because of the use of LGBT uniforms on it. The athlete explained that he respects the choice of everyone, but prefers to remain true to himself and his religion.

After that, Canadian TSN journalist Gord Miller called for the Russian hockey player to be punished. He considered that freedom of speech does not exempt from consequences. However, the leadership of the league stressed that the players have the right to decide which promotions to participate in.