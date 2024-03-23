The organizer of the dance championship in Crocus about the evacuation: they acted competently

The head of the All-Russian Federation of Dance Sports, Breaking and Acrobatic Rock and Roll, Nadezhda Erastova, responded to accusations of inaction during the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. Her words lead RIA News.

Erastova stated that the organizers of the Russian Ballroom Dancing Championship, which took place at Crocus Expo on March 22, acted competently: the athletes continued to perform, the services were instructed to work, while the elevators and doors were blocked.

“Or should I have said, 'Oh my God, what's going on?' Imagine if they gave in to panic and told the guys that they were shooting there, let’s get ready. Do you understand what would happen? – noted Erastova. She emphasized that after the warning signal, the tournament was stopped, the evacuation took place without panic, and no one was hurt.

Previously, the organizers of the championship were accused of inaction, as they refused to stop it, citing the fact that during the rebellion of Yevgeny Prigozhin in June 2023, the competition was not stopped. As a result, some teenagers ran away in hysterics without outer clothing and looked for a way out of the building themselves.

The terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow occurred on the evening of March 22. Unidentified people in camouflage uniforms began aimed fire from machine guns at visitors to the concert of the Picnic group. Later, several explosions occurred in the building and a fire started.