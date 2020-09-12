The announcement of a contest for the most effective use of the mausoleum on Purple Sq. doesn’t imply that the physique of Vladimir Lenin goes to be faraway from there. This was said by the pinnacle of the Union of Architects of Russia Nikolai Shumakov, reviews Telegram-channel “Rise”.

Shumakov defined himself, as he admits that a part of the society may misunderstand him. “Let’s say, a few years will go, it won’t occur immediately, in order that there isn’t any break up in society, however it would occur (removing of Lenin’s physique – approx. “Lenta.ru”). And use this constructing? ”- requested the organizer of the competitors.

In line with the pinnacle of the Union of Architects, his aim is to create a financial institution of proposals on use the historic constructing sooner or later. As well as, in an interview with RBC, he famous that the burial of the physique of the “chief of the world proletariat” should essentially happen, since Lenin himself bequeathed to bury him within the Volkovskoye cemetery subsequent to his mom. After that, the monument of Soviet structure shouldn’t stand idle.

“And right here is our particular proposal, for our group – to show it right into a department of the Museum of Structure. The mausoleum designed [архитектор Алексей] Shchusev, the Museum of Structure is known as after Shchusev, they’re actually a 10-minute stroll from one another, ”Shumakov quotes Telegram-channel RBK.

Earlier it was reported that the chief of the Communist Get together of the Russian Federation, Gennady Zyuganov, thought-about the competitors introduced by the Union of Architects “provocative initiatives.” He burdened that the Mausoleum and the Kremlin are protected by UNESCO, and the reminiscence of the historic occasions that befell at this place, together with throughout the Nice Patriotic Struggle, should be revered.