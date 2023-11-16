The court sentenced Kapustin, the organizer of the Bryansk terrorist attacks, to life imprisonment.

The Second Western District Military Court in Moscow sentenced in absentia the founder of the terrorist organization Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), banned in Russia, Denis Kapustin (included in the Russian Federation in the list of those involved in extremist activities or terrorism) to life imprisonment for organizing an attack on villages in the Bryansk region in March.

The Basmanny Court of Moscow previously arrested 39-year-old Kapustin in absentia – he was accused under Article 275 (“Treason”), paragraph “b” of Part 3 of Article 205 (“Attempt to commit a terrorist attack”), Part 4 of Article 222 (“Illegal trafficking in weapons”) and Part 4 of Article 222.1 (“Illegal trafficking in explosives”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In addition, Kapustin was charged under Article 205.3 (“Training for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities”) and 205.4 (“Creating a terrorist community”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and he was put on the international wanted list. Kapustin’s case was investigated by officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia.

On March 15, Rosfinmonitoring added the founder of RDK to the register of extremists and terrorists.

The founder of RDK Kapustin organized attacks on villages in the Bryansk region

According to the investigation, Denis Kapustin organized and directly participated in the attack that RDK members carried out on villages in the Bryansk region on March 2. The attack killed two civilians and injured two others. In addition, according to the FSB, Kapustin organized an assassination attempt on the head of the board of directors of the Tsargrad group of companies, Konstantin Malofeev.

The intelligence services reported on the prevention of this crime to the Public Relations Center (PSC) on March 6. The criminals attached an improvised explosive device (IED) to Malofeev’s car.

Earlier, in August 2022, Russian special services prevented another terrorist attack organized by Kapustin – it was planned to be carried out using an IED at an oil and gas complex facility in the Volgograd region.

The founder of the RDK was a person from the circles of Russian neo-Nazis

Denis Kapustin was born in Moscow. His grandfather Efim Karpmansky, an ethnic Jew, went through the Great Patriotic War. In 2001, the entire Kapustin family moved to Germany and settled in the Horweiler district (Cologne). There Denis mastered the German language perfectly and found friends in a local skinhead gang.

Together they carried out attacks on migrants from North Africa and Turkey. At the same time, Kapustin made friends with football fans from Cologne, but a few years later he returned to his homeland and settled in the Moscow district of Perovo. In the capital, he joined the CSKA fans from the Yaroslavka group.

His comrades were football ultras, with whom Kapustin participated in mass fights.

I don’t like football, I like fighting. I can’t name a single player, I don’t know the history of the club, I had difficulty finding the stadium. I like adrenaline, running around the city, going out into the clearing, action From Denis Kapustin’s interview with the website of Ukrainian ultras TroubleMakers, 2017

In a conversation with Lenta.ru, one of the members of the Yaroslavka fan group, Sergei (name changed), recalled that everyone knew Kapustin as a strong guy who loved to wave his fists. In Moscow, he did not have a permanent job: he worked as a bouncer in a restaurant, as a cloakroom attendant, or as a night cleaner.

Around the same time, he began selling clothing from the Thor Steinar brand, popular with neo-Nazis. Kapustin bought it at good prices from friends in Germany, and then sold it among friends in Russia. By 2008, he had saved 150 thousand rubles and, borrowing additional funds from friends, started his own business.

At first, Kapustin sold T-shirts with prints stylized as Scandinavian runes and images of Vikings, and later launched his own brand White Rex

Its logo was the image of a Viking head in a helmet against the backdrop of a Kolovrat. Gradually, clothes from Kapustin became popular among the far-right, first in Russia and then in Western Europe.

German researcher of far-right movements Robert Klaus, speaking about Kapustin, called him a Nazi and a businessman, noting that he opened individual entrepreneurs for 29 types of activities related to the production and trade of clothing, shoes and accessories.

Denis Kapustin organized fighting tournaments with the participation of Tesak

According to Robert Klaus, Kapustin sought to create a network of far-right activists around the world and, through the sale of his brand’s products, actively became acquainted with American and European neo-Nazis. In particular, he was friends with the vice-chairman of the National Democratic Party of Germany, Thorsten Heise.

The latter is known for organizing far-right rock festivals, which are held on Adolf Hitler’s birthday. In addition, Kapustin met the founder of the American racist organization Rise Above Movement, Rob Rundo. Another platform where the future leader of the RDK made useful connections was fighting tournaments under the White Rex brand.

At these tournaments, ties between football ultras and radical nationalists, equally prone to violence, grew stronger.

The first tournament called “Spirit of the Warrior,” organized by Kapustin, took place in Voronezh in 2011. Later, such events began to be held regularly in other cities of Russia.

One of them involved Maxim Martsinkevich, nicknamed Tesak, the main neo-Nazi in Russia. Part of the money earned at the tournaments went to support convicted ultra-rightists both in Russia and abroad.

In subsequent years, similar tournaments under different names began to be held in European cities.

At them, Denis Kapustin acted either as a sponsor or as a guest of honor. The culmination of his activities in 2017 was the Recht Rock festival in Temara (Germany), where the Russian performed in front of six thousand spectators.

The German publication Spiegel noted with alarm the growing popularity of tournaments and events of right-wing extremists. Journalists pointed out the danger of the emergence of an extensive international network of racists, neo-Nazis and hooligans well trained for street fighting.

The central figure of this network is considered to be Denis Nikitin (Kapustin), a Russian citizen with a residence permit in Germany, 1.88 meters tall and weighing 106 kilograms – a real fighting machine From a publication in Spiegel, 2017

The founder of RDK was banned from entering the European Union

In 2014, Denis Kapustin’s “combat machine” gained such momentum that Western intelligence agencies became interested in him. The operatives were alerted by the Russian’s extensive international acquaintances in far-right circles and the events he held.

The purpose of Kapustin’s fighting is to prepare for the coup on Day X Robert Klausfar-right researcher

In addition, Kapustin increasingly began to move from the theory of street fighting to practice. In 2014, Cologne hooligans, with his active participation, brutally beat fans of the German club Schalke. The victims were taken to the hospital, and the police opened a case. Kapustin himself spoke about this event as “the best fight in his life.”

In 2016, he gathered Russian football fans and caused a real massacre in Marseille, where the European Championship match between Russia and England was taking place. Kapustin and his comrades attacked the English fans, first on the street, and then broke into the stands right during the match.

England fans were drinking in the city’s port when police radio broadcasts said a large group of Russian fans were heading towards them. Fans burst into the square where the British were based. Officer Montfort noted that the Russians acted in an orderly manner and were sober. Some fans had mouth guards and brass knuckles with the Russian flag. Then a battle began, which was then stopped by the French police. From the testimony of French police

As a result of those events, several Englishmen ended up in the hospital, one of them even had to be put into an artificial coma. Several Russian fans – Kapustin’s comrades – were later detained and received real sentences.

However, the organizer of the riots himself again managed to avoid criminal liability – later he recalled with pleasure the events in Marseille.

We flew to Marseille, unloaded and got to everything ready. Conflicts were bound to happen. There are brutal Englishmen all around. Our group turned out to be more odious, decisive and fast Fragment of an interview with Denis Kapustin

But those events still did not pass without a trace for him: in August 2019, Kapustin was banned from entering the territory of the European Union. As the Süddeutsche Zeitung noted, the reason for the ban was “the desire of a Russian to violate the foundations of a free democratic system.” This language is usually used in relation to people who have already been convicted of a crime, and only in rare cases in relation to those who are considered potentially dangerous.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine became the patron of Denis Kapustin

By that time, the only place where Kapustin was welcome was Ukraine. He moved there back in 2017 at the invitation of Sergei Korotkikh (Boatswain), Martsinkevich’s closest friend. In Ukraine, Kapustin was well known: in 2014, he supported Maidan, and then sent donations to Azov. (terrorist organization banned in Russia) and the “Carpathian Sich” battalion.

In Ukraine, Kapustin again tried to launch the sale of clothing of his own brand, but the days of White Rex’s popularity are over

In addition, he organized about 40 hand-to-hand combat tournaments, but in 2018 he was caught selling amphetamine. It is possible that it was at that moment that he was recruited by the Ukrainian special services, and closer to 2021 he began to actively work for them. The patron of Kapustin (and in the future of the entire RDK) was the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov.

Budanov hoped that the personality of the famous nationalist would be able to attract representatives of the Russian far-right movement to the side of Kyiv. However, apparently, this plan is not working – the staffing level of the RDK is small.

Kapustin does not disclose the number of his fighters in an interview, citing secrecy. But one of them – with the call sign Cardinal – told the German media that the RDK is only capable of performing company-level tasks, which means that the number of its personnel does not exceed 150 people.