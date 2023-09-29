The organizer of the assassination attempt on the assistant to the Deputy Prime Minister of Zaporozhye was detained in Crimea

The 39-year-old organizer of the attempt on the life of assistant deputy prime minister of the Zaporozhye region Vladimir Epifanov was detained in Crimea, reports Telegram-Shot channel.

The man was placed in a pre-trial detention center. The identities of his curators from Ukraine have been previously established.

According to the channel’s source, the detainee assembled an improvised explosive device (IED) in his garage and installed it next to a gas cylinder in Epifanov’s Land Cruiser when it was being serviced. The device detonated on June 19, when the assistant to the deputy prime minister, along with his secretary and security guard, were driving along the Yevpatoriya highway.

As a result of the explosion, the car flew into a road fence and caught fire. Three men were hospitalized with burns to their bodies.