The star of the Turkish TV series “Black Love”, “Magnificent Century”, “Foundation: Osman” Burak Ozcivit will arrive in Russia in a month. He will be a special guest at the “Music of Turkish TV Series” concerts, which will take place on February 20 at Crocus City Hall in Moscow and on February 21 at the Oktyabrsky Concert Hall in St. Petersburg. The issue of a celebrity’s visit to Russia did not take long to resolve. According to the organizers, negotiations took place in the fall.

“The Moscow Evenings concert agency came up with the concept of the evening – famous compositions from famous Turkish TV series performed by a symphony orchestra, accompanied by interesting stories from the artist about filming and the industry as a whole, and through agents proposed the idea to Burak. He liked the idea and happily agreed to take part in the project. At this stage, no difficulties arose. The artist has no special requirements; the household rider is as comfortable as possible for the organizers,” PR director of the agency Elena Bukhmak told Izvestia.

She also added that tickets went on sale only at the end of December and, judging by the dynamics, a full house is expected. In addition to participating in concerts, the actor’s program includes fan meetings. This will not be his first visit to Russia. The last time he came was in 2022.

Burak Özçivit is not the only foreign star who will come to Russia in 2024. The bill also includes American rappers, the golden voice of the Enigma project and other foreign artists.

