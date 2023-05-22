In Norilsk, the police detained four people for organizing a network of brothels

In Norilsk, Krasnoyarsk Territory, police detained a 38-year-old resident of Yekaterinburg and his accomplices from Sochi and the Tyumen region on suspicion of organizing a network of brothels. On Monday, May 22, Lente.ru was informed by the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to investigators, in January 2021, the defendants organized brothels in the city, which were posed as massage parlors. At least 12 girls were involved in their activities, the work of the salon was provided by administrators. Law enforcement officers also identified an accomplice who provided support and security to brothels, currently he is under house arrest.

A criminal case has been initiated under articles 240 (“Involvement in prostitution”) and 241 (“Organization of prostitution”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With regard to four detainees, the issue of a measure of restraint is being decided.

Earlier it was reported that in Yakutsk a pimp was sentenced to 7 years for forcing schoolgirls to engage in prostitution for food.