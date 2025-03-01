The organization of the police that matched his money bleached “billions” of other European drug traffickers

The organization of alleged drug traffickers dismantled last November, the same as the chief of a specialized police unit, not only imported and sold cocaine. The investigation of the Unit against Economic and Fiscal Crime (UDYCO) has revealed that it is a great capital laundering structure that provided its services to numerous drug traffickers from different European countries, as reported to Eldiario.es sources of the investigations.

The case followed in the Court of Instruction number 1 of the National Court establishes that the investigated organization has bleached “billions of euros” through a complex structure that had companies in Dubai, Panama, Switzerland and France. In Spain, the organization had a cryptocurrency manager for large -scale money laundering, the sources consulted need.

The figures that emerge in the investigation leave small others that motivated the scandal in November. Then the 21 million euros seized to the Chief Inspector Óscar Sánchez Gil, at the head of the Unit against Economic and Fiscal Crime (UDEF) of the Superior Headquarters of Madrid. Sánchez, his classmates and internal issues found 20 million euros paired at his home and almost another million more in his office of the Headquarters.

The figure was preceded by another important one, the 13 tons of cocaine that had been seized a few days before in Algeciras to the organization with which the Chief Inspector collaborated. The stash appeared in a container from Guayaquil (Ecuador) and is the greatest seized in Spain to date.

However, all these figures have been pale as research has advanced and an organization has emerged that acted as a gigantic money washing machine. The sources consulted speak of an operation with unpredictable consequences for drug trafficking at European level. The judge of the case, Francisco de Jorge, has requested a reinforcement, to a large extent motivated by the dimensions of this case.

Among the 15 detainees in November there are prosecutors and economists. The police since then seek three escapes that appear as investigated in the cause of the Court of Instruction number 1 of the National Court.

In the introduction of cocaine the chief inspector of the National Police played a key role. His continuous consultations to the databases allowed the organization to know whether their vessels, vehicles, telephones or containers were being investigated by the Police, the Civil Guard or the regional bodies.

The ‘modus operandi’ was as follows: the chief inspector of the UDEF opened false investigations that allowed him to introduce all those referred data into the police archives. As these are shared and designed databases so that investigations are not doubled, in the event that a boat, an importing company or a container, for example, would have been introduced by another body jumped by the coincidence that allowed the police to alert their partners. While the other drug traffickers organizations continued to suffer a fixed percentage of police seizures was one that went unnoticed by the radar of the researchers.

The continuous accesses to the police databases had not gone unnoticed to their peers, although it was a transfer from a society investigated for their relationship with drug traffickers to another linked to the police and their partner, also agent of the body, which made the alarm of the investigators jump in January 2024. Sánchez Gil was a policeman who did not share his life with his companions. Among them he had won the nickname of ‘El Anodino’. A political position tells how he coincided with several acts and never saw him open his mouth.

Alicante and bananas company

The cocaine containers of the organization had continued to enter Algeciras with apparent normality. Actually, the UDYCO and Customs Surveillance had focused on a bananas importing company four years before. Located in the province of Alicante, the company really imported bananas, but it was not known what I was doing with them. It had no benefits or infrastructure.

Police and customs agents came to carry out more than 200 inspections secret to the company’s containers. The suspicions entered another level when the Alicante Society stopped working with banana exporters from other Latin American countries and focused on buying a company in Ecuador to which the authorities of the Latin American country linked to drug trafficking.

Finally, in mid -October the shipment and the Medusa of Customs Surveillance was detected certified that the drug was inside. It was a container in which they traveled a first bananas box screen, which covered the rest of the load, consisting of boxes of equal appearance and size loaded with 11,000 cocaine pills, 13 tons in total.