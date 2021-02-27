The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Uthaimin, affirmed his support for the statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the report that was provided to the US Congress about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

In a statement broadcast by the Saudi Press Agency “SPA”, the Secretary-General stressed the categorical rejection of the incorrect conclusions contained in the report, which are devoid of any conclusive evidence, stressing at the same time the rejection of infringing and insulting the leadership, sovereignty and independence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, expressing his support for all the judicial procedures that It was taken against the perpetrators of the crime who were brought to justice and issued final court rulings.

Al-Othaimeen praised the pioneering role played by Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of the Islamic Summit, and His Highness, the trustworthy Crown Prince, towards maintaining regional and international peace and security, combating terrorism, and working to strengthen moderation and moderation.