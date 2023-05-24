Peronism considers the Plaza de Mayo a foundational site. It was there, in front of the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires, where hundreds of thousands of people marched on October 17, 1945 to demand the freedom of Juan Domingo Perón, imprisoned by the military government that he was part of. Perón went from prison to the presidency in a few months. There is no more Peronist site than the Plaza de Mayo. This Thursday 25, national day in Argentina, will once again be the scene of a great party of the movement; and also a fracture. It is 20 years since Néstor Kirchner took office and his widow and current vice president, Cristina Kirchner, will be the only speaker at a tribute to which the president, Alberto Fernández, is not invited. The presidential couple is going through a political divorce fueled by the economic crisis – the worst since that of the corralito in 2001 – and the immediacy of a presidential election that anticipates a catastrophe for Peronism.

Kirchnerism promises to fill the square this Thursday. The expectation is huge. Kirchner ratified last week that she will not be a candidate for president in the October general elections and her followers are excited that she pronounces the name of the person chosen to represent Peronism. In 2019, she rocked the political scene with a tweet proclaiming Alberto Fernández as a candidate. The formula, which had her second on the ballot, was a success: it prevented the re-election of Mauricio Macri and returned Kirchnerism to power after four years. Another story was when it was necessary to govern. The tensions between Fernández, with the legal power, and Kirchner, with the real, imploded when the vice president decided to boycott the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). And there was no turning back.

The fight is so tough that the ruling Peronism has no one to represent it at the polls. Within a month, he must present the pre-candidates for the mandatory primaries in August, from which the name of the presidential candidate of each party will come out. The polls show the Peronist coalition Frente de Todos -which integrates Kirchnerism- fighting for third place with the libertarian Javier Milei, an ultra who calls for voting against “the political caste”, promises to close the ministries of Education and Health and promotes the free carrying of arms and the sale of organs. In first place is the liberal alliance Juntos por el Cambio, the same one that brought Mauricio Macri to power in 2015.

Thursday’s act hides another old dispute between the president and his vice. Alberto Fernández considers himself a faithful follower of Néstor Kirchner, of whom he was chief minister during the four years in office, but he gets along very badly with Cristina, his wife. He barely lasted a year in her position at the Casa Rosada when she won the presidency in 2007. And when Kirchner was re-elected in 2011, months after her husband’s death, Fernández was already one of the most vocal critics. merciless of her. Kirchner said in a recent interview that, in politics, grievances “expire after six months.” That is why in 2015 he forgot the quarrels of the past and anointed Fernández as the candidate of Kirchnerist Peronism.

The vice president must now resolve the electoral mess in the midst of a new great crisis. Argentines are witnessing the depletion of the economic model started in 2003 with Kirchnerism, based on domestic consumption and an ever-growing State. Kirchner has embraced the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, like a board in the middle of a shipwreck. He had to once again apply his maxim of “six months” and forget that his former chief of ministers campaigned for president with the promise of putting her in jail.

Kirchner and Massa today form a tandem born of necessity. She depends on the economy not exploding; he, that Kirchner choose him as a presidential candidate. In the middle is Fernández, who insists that the candidate of the Frente de Todos must come out of primary elections and not from the finger of the vice president. Evidence of the fracture is that the president will not be in the Plaza de Mayo this Thursday because the hostess, Kirchner, did not put him on a list of 300 guests. Fernández had a little revenge on him: on social networks he called on the Peronists to participate in the tribute to Néstor Kirchner and listen to whom he only considered “his life partner.”

