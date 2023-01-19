Once a month, Anna Lapwood heads to the Royal Albert Hall in London to practice on her great pipe organ from midnight to 6:00 in the morning.

Often, the only ones who hear her are the security personnel on the premises. But another audience can see it later: Lapwood’s more than 420,000 fans on TikTok.

Lapwood rests his phone on the organ console, so he can capture his fingers moving swiftly across the four keyboards, as his feet glide across the pedals and a delighted expression spreads across his face as the sounds of the instruments emerge. 9,999 tubes.

When Lapwood is done playing, he picks out humorous or interesting sections of the video — a vibrant rendition of a movie soundtrack or the moment he sneezed in the middle of a piece — and later posts them to TikTok.

Lapwood has been inspiring users on TikTok to fall in love with classical music. Although this art form is often considered intimidating, he tries to make it feel fresh and fun.

Using TikTok “was about welcoming young people” to classical music, said Lapwood, 27, adding that he continually experimented with different types of posts to see what was successful. Those clips have included detailed explanations of how the organs work and brief outtakes in which he operates the instrument’s pedals while wearing sandals in cold weather. “It’s the best thing I’ve done in my career, in terms of attracting people to the instrument,” he added.

That mission has extended beyond the app. Lapwood has surprised British passengers by playing an organ set up on a forecourt inside London Bridge train station in July, and has made appearances at pop music concerts.

For the past six years, Lapwood — who started playing the organ when she was about 15 — has been director of music at Pembroke College, part of the University of Cambridge, in England, where she conducts two choirs. Just before the pandemic started, she noticed some of the choir members recording a dance routine for their own TikTok accounts. “What the hell are you doing?” she remembers asking them, and they urged her to try the app.

Now, Lapwood’s career has blossomed beyond TikTok. She has performed at the Proms, an annual series of classical music concerts broadcast on the BBC; he released an acclaimed debut album; and she was appointed Associate Artist at the Royal Albert Hall. In the spring, she plans a US tour.

Despite that, she is still known as “the organist of TikTok”.

Lapwood said that label once bothered her, because it could definitely “be seen as pejorative, from a certain perspective.” Now, he likes it, she pointed out.

“I get so emotional when people come up to me and say, ‘your TikToks have helped me through a difficult time,’ or ‘now I play the organ because of you,’” she said.

“So, I’m the organist for TikTok, and that’s okay,” she declared.

