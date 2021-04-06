Changing and poorly explained quarantines, contradictory court rulings, erroneous vaccination forecasts: in Brazil, the global epicenter of the pandemic, the fight against coronavirus is carried out in the greatest of confusion.

On Monday morning, Márcia Matos from Rio de Janeiro dressed her two-year-old son to take him to his school in Jacarepaguá (west of Rio) when she learned from a friend that finally there were no face-to-face classes.

On Sunday, around midnight, a judge of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro had suspended the decision of the mayor, Eduardo Paes, announced on Friday, to authorize the return to school as of Monday.

“It’s a mess. The school told us after the start time. My son was very happy to see his friends again,” this 38-year-old administrative employee told AFP.

The press reported cases of parents who found out about the decision at the school gate. The ruling, precautionary, It has already been appealed by the mayor’s office.

“Here, in Rio, we are also in the middle of a political battle between the mayor and the governor, and that generates more confusion, “laments Matos.

The mayor ordered the closure of bars and restaurants at the end of March, but the governor, Claudio Castro, allowed its opening until 23.

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, for his part, criticizes social isolation measuresl, regardless of its rigor, due to its negative economic impact.

“No national coordination, with regulations emanating from the Ministry of Health (…), there is a monumental technical-legal gap, “infectologist José David Urbáez, from the Technical Chamber of Infectology of the Federal District of Brasilia, told AFP.

“In Brazil, for example, there is no definition of what essential activities are. So in each locality there are understandings that depend on the correlation of local political-economic forces to keep such and such activities open, creating this chaos, “he adds.

In April 2020, the Supreme Federal Court (STF) determined which states and municipalities had the right to impose their own restrictive measures, at a time when Bolsonaro was skeptical about a “flu” and rejected the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The far-right president alleges since then that the fight against the coronavirus, that has already left more than 330,000 dead in Brazil, escaped from their hands, although the STF itself clarified that its ruling was “without prejudice to the general competence of the Union to establish restrictive measures throughout the national territory, if deemed necessary.”

Bolsonaro changed health minister three times, while a complex mosaic of quarantines was established in the country, generally little respected.

The competition war came to the bosom of the STF.

Last Saturday, one of its eleven judges, Kassio Nunes Marques, recently appointed by Bolsonaro, denied to states and municipalities the authority to prohibit face-to-face religious services, at the request of an association of evangelical jurists.

The decision weakened quarantine measures partial in the deadliest week of the pandemic (21,822 deaths between March 26 and April 1).

Court battles

To further curl the loop, another STF judge, Gilmar Mendes, rejected on Monday a request from a center-right party (the PSD) to authorize the services in the state of São Paulo. And he sent the case to the Plenary of the high court, which will judge it on Wednesday.

“Judicialization is one of the consequences of that lack of unified response, as there are no transparent and robust definitions, “explains Urbáez.

The judicial battles kept next week’s matches Santos-San Lorenzo (ARG) of the Copa Libertadores and the final of Recopa Sudamericana Palmeiras-Defensa y Justicia (ARG) in suspense.

As the two Brazilian teams are from São Paulo and the state banned sporting events, Conmebol scheduled the matches in Brasilia. A judge initially ordered the local government to resume restrictive measures against the pandemic, but another ruling finally authorized them.

The confusion also affects the vaccination campaign, questioned for months by Bolsonaro, who even said that people could transform into “an alligator” after the puncture.

The unpredictability forced several cities to suspend applications due to lack of doses.

Last week, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, reduced by almost half the doses that will arrive in the country in April (from 47 to 25.5 million), although it remains committed to vaccinating one million people per day.

