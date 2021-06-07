Ukrainian writer and journalist Sergei Bakumenko said that, together with the police and doctors, he discovered three patients of the city mental hospital in a cemetery in Odessa, who were taken there by orderlies and left to die. He shared the details of what happened on his page in Facebook…

According to him, one of the patients did not have a part of the head, the other had his feet amputated, and the third could only move by crawling. The men themselves told the police that they were patients of the Odessa Regional Medical Center for Mental Health, and they were forcibly taken to the cemetery by the medical staff. “One of these unfortunate people remembered that when he asked the orderly where they were being taken, he answered with a laugh:“ To be shot! ”, Said Bakumenko.

After the examination, the doctors stated that the patients could not call for help on their own, as they were severely exhausted from hunger. “They are really not themselves. Others were taken to their homes, but these three do not have a home, and they were simply thrown away as trash, ”the writer continued. He noted that now men are in the center of the integration of persons without a fixed abode.

According to the TSN TV channel, the psychiatric hospital has already confirmed that those found in the cemetery are their patients, but they assured that they were discharged the day before in connection with their recovery. At the same time, the management could not answer the question of how non-walking people could independently get to a place that is located several kilometers from the institution.

It is noted that local law enforcement agencies have already become interested in what happened, but no information has yet been received about the initiation of a criminal case or verification of information. The orderlies who may have been involved in the incident have not yet been found.

