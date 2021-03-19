The Volkswagen Group’s plan for Seat, assigning it to manufacture small electric vehicles, would also encompass Audi and Skoda, as well as the Volkswagen brand. The Spanish company would thus produce an urban approach model for the entire automobile consortium, within the framework of the “Small BEV” project, announced at the beginning of March by its CEO, Herbert diess, in an act in Martorell with Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe VI.

In the coming weeks, the carmaker hopes to intensify talks with the Government and Brussels for the unlocking of European funds, to which it conditioned the allocation of the project. The draft foresees the manufacture of half a million cars in a first phase, and more than 800,000 in the second.

“The time is right for these investments. Spain needs to expand its industrial base “, assured the president of the Spanish automobile company, Wayne griffiths, in an encounter with Diess broadcast via social media, in which he thanked the “great support of the Government” to the project.

According to Diess this week, the conversion of Martorell to produce electricity would cost 2.4 billion euros, and part would be financing for the construction of a battery factory through a public-private project, together with Iberdrola and the Ministry of Industry. Last year Seat already committed an investment of 5,000 million euros for the electrification of its facilities.

“(The Smart BEV) applies to all brands, from Volkswagen to Skoda and Audi,” said Griffiths. «I believe that it will be essential for the group to meet its objectives of reaching a market share of 60% of electric, with a car between 20,000 and 25,000 euros. It is a large project in terms of volume. Within the first phase we are talking about half a million cars, up to 800,000 later, “he specified. On Thursday, the CEO of Audi, Markus Duesmann, said that it is still “too early” to talk about an electric Audi A1 produced in Spain. Martorell is also where the current access car to the brand with the four rings is manufactured, whose current generation has only been on the market for two years.

The manager has defined the resulting car as “urban, but with good autonomy”, and has also advanced the next electric launches of Seat and its high-performance subsidiary Cupra: “In October we will launch the Born, which is now just Born, without the “the”. And we also want to fulfill our dream of Tavascan ».